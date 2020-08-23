Bangladesh’s Moazzem best teacher in Australian university

Moazzem Hossain had a fear of maths. He even failed a math test way back in Class IX. His father, a school headmaster, scolded him for this. The stubborn ninth-grader started practising maths with double dedication. In his words it was, ‘practice, practice and practice.’ That scolding might have turned his life around. And he did well not just in maths but also in the SSC examination.

Since then, there had been no looking back for Moazzem.

He is now a teacher of a famous Australian university. Not only that, he has also achieved the honour of becoming the best teacher on several occasions.

Moazzem, an assistant professor of Murdoch University’s Sustainability Accounting and Governance, won the best teacher award of Murdoch Business School in 2016, 2018 and 2019 for his teaching style and industry oriented learning approach.

He received the university’s Research Excellence Award in 2018. This year, he bagged the prestigious PVC (pro vice chancellor) Award for Excellence in Teaching 2020.

The best teacher of an Australian university is picked through students’ direct evaluation. Moazzem said, “My students love me a lot possibly for my techniques. They call me an expert in engaging students with their future professions, using padlets in teaching and more.”

He was talking to Prothom Alo over the phone recently.