Bangladesh’s Junaid Ahmad made MIGA Vice President 

World Bank Country Director in India Junaid Kamal Ahmad, a Bangladeshi national, has been appointed as the vice president of Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

He will serve as the Operations head at MIGA from 16 April, the World Bank agency said in a statement Saturday (26 February).

“Mr Ahmad brings to this post deep experience and understanding of international development and an exemplary track record of thought leadership and service to World Bank Group client countries,” their statement read.

Junaid Ahmad will work to advance and enhance MIGA’s brand partnering across the World Bank Group and with financial institutions, private investors and development actors, originate and pursue meaningful, impact-driven projects and lead the Operations Team to mobilise private finance for development projects in Emerging Market Developing Economies (EMDE).

The reputed economist has been serving as the World Bank Country Director in India since September 2016.

He joined the World Bank in 1991 as a Young Professional and worked on infrastructure development in Africa and Eastern Europe.

He has since held several management positions, leading its programmes in diverse regions including Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, as well as in India and South Asia. He also served as the Chief of Staff to World Bank Group President.

Junaid Ahmad holds a PhD in Applied Economics from Stanford University, a 2Yr-MPA from Harvard University, and a BA in Economics from Brown University.