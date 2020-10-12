Bangladesh’s Jahanara, Salma to play ‘women’s IPL’ in UAE

Two female cricketers of Bangladesh –Jahanara Alam and Salma Khatun– are set to take part in the Women’s T20 Challenge, considered as women’s IPL, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI).

The BCCI on Sunday through a press release confirmed that pacer Jahanara Alam will play for Velocity while all-rounder Salma Khatun would be part of Trailblazers team in women’s IPL, which kicks off 4 November in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The other team of the tournament is Supernovas. In the opening day, Supernovas will take on Velocity.