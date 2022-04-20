Bangladesh’s first ODI team cricketer Samiur no more

Former Bangladesh cricketer Samiur Rahman breathed his last in Dhaka today. He was 66.

Samiur, who has been ill for the past year and a half, was diagnosed with brain tumour and was also suffering from dementia. He was recently admitted to a city hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Samiur might not have any wickets to his name in the two matches he played but the right-arm pacer will always remain an integral part of the country’s cricketing history as he featured for Bangladesh in its first-ever ODI game against Pakistan at Moratuwa in 1986 Asia Cup.

Samiur was a revered Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) umpire as well. He stood as an umpire in 28 first-class and List A matches while officiating as match umpire in 111 games. He was also a match referee in 25 T20 matches.

In his remembrance, a minute’s silence was observed before the start of play of the matches of 40th National Cricket Championship in Cox’s Bazar.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Dhanmondi Eidgah Masjid Field after Zohr prayers.