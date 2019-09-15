Bangladeshi teenager shot dead by ‘Indian citizens’

A Bangladeshi teenager was shot dead allegedly by Indian Khasias in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet while tending to his cows in the bordering areas, reports news agency UNB.

Deceased Zakir Ahmed, 18, was son of Abul Kalam of the village Lama in the upazila.

He was critically injured when the Indian Khasias opened fire at him near Utma border area of Companiganj upazila in Sylhet on Friday morning.

Locals said that Zakir took his cows to graze near the Indian border. Zakir was rescued bleeding and sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where he died on Saturday afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Companiganj police station officer-in-charge M Tajul Islam confirmed the incident saying, “I got the news that a person was shot and injured by the Khasias at Utma border.”

The person succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, he added.