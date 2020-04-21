Bangladeshi teenager shot dead by BSF

A Bangladeshi SSC examinee was shot dead allegedly by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Panchagarh Sadar yesterday.
The victim Shimon Roy, 16, son of Paresh Chandra Roy, a resident of Chaklahat union in the upazila, was a student of Panchagarh Government Technical School and College.
Talking to the Daily Star, the victim’s father said, “They shot my son in front of my eyes.”
Paresh, a schoolteacher by profession, said he and his son were erecting fence around their jute field near Shingroad Prodhanpara border around 4:00pm.
Suddenly, a BSF man entered inside Bangladesh territory and asked them to leave the place. As they protested saying that they were on their land, the BSF man shot the 16-year-old in his abdomen, Paresh added.
The boy passed away at Rangpur Medical College Hospital around 8:30pm, confirmed Forhad Hossain, chairman of Chaklahat Union Parishad.
Contacted, Lt Col Mamunul Haque, commanding officer of 56th BGB battalion in Nilphamari, said they started investigation and would send a protest note to BSF authorities asking them to explain the incident.