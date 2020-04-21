Bangladeshi teenager shot dead by BSF

A Bangladeshi SSC examinee was shot dead allegedly by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Panchagarh Sadar yesterday.

The victim Shimon Roy, 16, son of Paresh Chandra Roy, a resident of Chaklahat union in the upazila, was a student of Panchagarh Government Technical School and College.

Talking to the Daily Star, the victim’s father said, “They shot my son in front of my eyes.”

Paresh, a schoolteacher by profession, said he and his son were erecting fence around their jute field near Shingroad Prodhanpara border around 4:00pm.

Suddenly, a BSF man entered inside Bangladesh territory and asked them to leave the place. As they protested saying that they were on their land, the BSF man shot the 16-year-old in his abdomen, Paresh added.

As the villagers rushed to the spot hearing the firing, the BSF man escaped and returned to Indian territory, he further added.

The boy passed away at Rangpur Medical College Hospital around 8:30pm, confirmed Forhad Hossain, chairman of Chaklahat Union Parishad.

Contacted, Lt Col Mamunul Haque, commanding officer of 56th BGB battalion in Nilphamari, said they started investigation and would send a protest note to BSF authorities asking them to explain the incident.