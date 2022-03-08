Bangladeshi shot dead near Kushtia border

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead near Kushtia’s Daulatpur border on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Liton Bishwas, 35, said Jabid Hasan, officer-in-charge of Daulatpur Police Station.

Quoting Liton’s family, Pragpur Union Parishad Chairman Ashrafuzzaman claimed that India’s Border Security Force opened fire at Liton and his companions near the Meghna border under India’s Hogalbaria Police Station.

Liton’s body has been kept at the police station in India’s Nadia district, OC Jabid Hasan said, adding that he received a phone call from the police station informing him of the death, as well as a photo of Liton’s body.

Subedar Amjad Hossain, acting company commander of Pragpur Border Guard Bangladesh, said a formal letter was sent to India asking for more information.