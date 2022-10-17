Bangladeshi researcher listed among world’s top 2% scientists

Dr Tanveer is well known for researching waste materials-based energy producing wetland systems
October 13, 2022
Dr Tanveer Ferdous Saeed, professor at the Department of Civil Engineering of University of Asia Pacific (UAP), has been listed among the world’s top 2% scientists in 2022 published by Stanford University and Elsevier.
He is one of the few scientists from Bangladesh who received this great acknowledgement.
Prof Tanveer is a well-known researcher in Bangladesh who developed waste materials-based energy-producing wetland systems and a novel septic tank (bioreactor septic tank) that could completely treat waste water produced from domestic/commercial facilities.
Prof Tanveer is the associate fellow of the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences and the gold medalist of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh.
He is now associated with some of the important and time-worthy research projects of Dhaka city.
He is the pioneer in introducing constructed wetland systems in Bangladesh, to provide treatment of waste water and polluted surface waters. He published many papers in highly reputed international journals.