Bangladeshi reporter beaten to death by local official’s thugs

Babu, who was himself attacked during the ambush, said he recognised the attack’s organiser as Mahmud Alam Babu, who is the chairman of the Sadhupara Union Parishad (Sadhupara village council) and head of the local branch of Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League. “Chairman Babu was waiting in the dark to oversee the attack,” he said.

Growing violence

There is also no mystery about the motive for the attack, he said. “Nadeem and I had published several stories about Sadhupara Union Chairman Mahmud Alam Babu’s secret marriage after one of his wives held a press conference about his refusal to recognise his second marriage.”

RSF has learned that this village official had tried to silence the two reporters by bringing a complaint against them under the digital security law, and had clearly not accepted the decision by a Mymensingh court to dismiss the complaint.

The head of the Jamalpur police said today that most of the assailants have been identified with the help of surveillance camera footage. Three of them have reportedly been arrested already.

Bangladeshi journalists are increasingly the targets of violence that is often orchestrated by local officials linked to the ruling Awami League. RSF sounded the alarm in February, after counting at least seven violent attacks against news providers in less than two months.