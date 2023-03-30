Bangladeshi reporter arrested and publisher sued in growing crackdown on government’s critics

All Shams did – by way of “wicked motivation” – was interview members of the poorest sectors of the population about the effects of the past year’s soaring food prices for a story published in the newspaper on 26 March. It was also posted on Prothom Alo’s Facebook page, with one of the quotes highlighted alongside the photo of someone who had provided one of the other quotes for the story.

Smear campaign

This error was seized on by a pro-ruling party blogger as grounds to accuse Shams, in a , of fabricating interviews to “embarrass the government” and, although Prothom Alo quickly posted a clarification about the photo, Channel 71, a constant source of pro-government propaganda, immediately went into top gear, launching an all-out smear campaign against Shams, leading to his arrest.

RSF sent an email yesterday to police inspector general Mohammad Ali Mia, the head of Bangladesh’s Criminal Investigation Department, asking on what evidence he had based his decision to order Shams’ arrest. The email has so far remained unanswered. Meanwhile, Shams has not been allowed to see a lawyer.

Death threats

Shams’ arrest comes less than two weeks after Mahinur Khan, the younger brother of expatriate journalist Zulkarnain Saer Khan, was attacked on 17 March near his home in Mirpur, in the centre of Dhaka, by four men armed with steel bars.

It did not take him long to discover why he was being attacked. His assailants shouted: Your brother is a journalist? He writes about the prime minister? Against the government? Now we’ll show you.” They also filmed the attack as it was taking place and named his brother.

Zulkarnain Saer Khan fled to the United Kingdom two years ago because he feared for his life after receiving threats. When reached by RSF, he said his brother and his entire family had been in a state of total panic since the 17 March attack. “Since that day, my brother has no longer even dared to send his son to school.”

Pluralism in danger

Khan has investigated such subjects as intelligence agency involvement in ballot box stuffing and links between the ruling party and gangster networks, and has worked for various media outlets including the Bangladeshi exile news website Netra News, the Israeli daily Haaretz and the Qatari international TV news network Al Jazeera.

“It’s not hard to assume that the attack was initiated by someone who is unhappy with my journalistic work, given what they shouted at my brother,” Khan told RSF. “They even filmed while beating my brother. Probably to show someone who ordered the attack.”

Last September, RSF reported that the Bangladeshi authorities were persecuting the relatives of expatriate journalists in retaliation for critical reporting about the government by these journalists.

Within Bangladesh, it has become extremely risky for media outlets to directly criticise Sheikh Hasina’s government, as RSF reported a month ago. With less than a year to go to the parliamentary elections scheduled for January 2024, the room for journalistic freedom is being reduced at an alarming pace in Bangladesh.