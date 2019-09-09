Bangladeshi PhD student shot dead in US

A Bangladeshi student has been shot dead in the US state of Louisiana.

Firoz-ul-Amin Real, 30, a PhD student of the computer science and engineering department of the Louisiana State University (LSU), was shot during a robbery at the gas station where he used to work part-time.

Entering the fuel station building, a gang of robbers on Saturday morning shot Firoz and made off with the cash. He died on the spot, according to witnesses.

Firoz was from Gazipur. He used to live with his mother and sister in Gazipur’s Ithata.

“I talked to him on Friday. He told me he was fine,” Firoz’s mother Ferdousi Amin could not elaborate further.

Firoz received his bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science and engineering from Jahangirnagar University, according to his Gazipur neighbours.

Ferdousi Amin asked for the government’s help to bring her son’s body back to the country soon.