Bangladeshi Cultural Leaders Challenge Lawyer’s Complaints that Musicians Attack Islam

By Sharif Khiam on Nov 02, 2021 Benar News



Cultural leaders on Tuesday called on the Bangladesh Bar Council to pull the membership of a lawyer who has been filing complaints against musicians alleging that their performances insult Islam.

The latest case filed by lawyer Imrul Hasan is against members of a band “Meghdol,” claiming one of the songs they performed at a concert protesting sectarian violence distorted a Muslim prayer.

Robin Ahsan, a progressive movement organizer and book publisher, said Imrul is inciting religious conflict.

“Cancellation of the enrollment of lawyer Imrul Hasan is a must to save our country’s songs, Baul songs and our culture,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“The manner [in which] he [Imrul] is filing cases one after the other is not a healthy practice at all. Through such activities, the lawyer is inciting communalism,” he said, adding that is why he wants the lawyer’s membership canceled.

An organizer of a progressive citizens’ platform “Shahbagh against Oppression,” Robin said he and others will take their protests to the streets if their request is not met.

“If any member of Meghdol becomes the subject of harassment, we will hold demonstrations demanding the arrest of the lawyer,” he said.

Other progressive leaders also came out in support of the band members and created a hashtag #standwithmeghdol for social media platforms.

Imrul previously filed complaints against Baul singer Rita Dewan and Dhaka University criminology professor Ziaur Rahman Zia.

He said he stands by his case against Meghdol.

“I feel no pressure from such a protest or social media campaign,” he told BenarNews.

“Why would I feel pressure when I filed cases to do with defamation of Islam in a Muslim-majority country?”

Meanwhile, a senior lecturer who argues before the Supreme Court said the progressives won’t be able to get Imrul’s membership canceled.

“The authorities concerned have established standards for practicing lawyers. There is no provision to revoke enrollment in such a situation,” said Khan, who teaches at North South University.

In response to Imrul’s case against Meghdol’s members, a Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate instructed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit an official report on Dec. 1.

In his case statement, Imrul said his “religious sentiment” was hurt after listening to a Meghdol song and he tried but failed to communicate his concern to the band. “Om,” the song he referred to, mixes a Hindu hymn with a Muslim one.

Based on an earlier case by Imrul, a Dhaka tribunal framed charges against Baul singer Dewan and two others on Oct. 25 for allegedly making “derogatory comments” about religion.

In January, Dewan told BenarNews she had been forced into hiding for more than a year after religious zealots threatened to kill her.

“I am in trouble and facing death threats by mullahs [clerics],” she told BenarNews at the time.

“But I will continue to sing because this is not only the source of my income, but also a part of my prayers. I feel the blessings and touch of Allah through my songs, which also teach me to hate no one.”

At the time, Imrul said he planned to continue his legal barrage.

“The Bauls make audacious remarks about Allah,” he said.

“Such practices need to be stopped once and for all. I will file more cases to stop this.”