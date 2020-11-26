Bangladeshi cricketers pay tribute to Maradona

Along with the soccer fans across the world, Bangladeshi cricketers also joined paying homage to legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona, 60, who passed away last night at Tigre in Argentina, reports UNB.
Bangladesh’s former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who is known as a bonafide fan of the Argentine superstar, said there was no greater superstar to him than Maradona.
“There was no bigger superstar to me than you, and never will be. I wanted to see you once in my life in person. The images of your left-legged goals will remain in my heart forever. Stay good my magician, the dribbling master, Diego Armando Maradona,” Mashrafe wrote in his social media page.
Mushfiqur Rahim, another former captain and one of the mainstays of Bangladesh’s batting lineup, addressed Maradona as “a legend who inspired generations” while Tamim Iqbal also paid tribute posting an image of the legend.
Rubel Hossain, a right-arm pacer, also said a final goodbye to Maradona while Taskin Ahmed, another speedster in the Tigers’ armoury, said bye to “legend Maradona.”
Bangladesh’s former captain and one of the best allrounders in the history of cricket, Shakib Al Hasan, also came up with a big statement after the death of Maradona.
“There are players who are iconic to each generation and then there are players who transcend generations and become icons of the game itself,” the southpaw wrote on his social media page.
“Diego Armando Maradona was a player who personified football. He was as famous on the pitch as he was infamous off it. He did everything his own way – right or wrong. What can’t be denied is his unbelievable talent, football acumen and love for the game. Football will continue to grow and amaze us because of legends like him,” Shakib added.
Mohammad Ashraful, Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar also paid homage to the legend.
Shahriar Nafees, former Bangladesh captain, said Maradona was the reason behind his love for football.
“Off the field, he was not ideal. But inside the field, no one could match him. I would like to thank you for making me love football. You are the greatest footballer of all time. You will be remembered forever,” he wrote on his social media page.