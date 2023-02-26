Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks in Hooghly river

A Bangladeshi cargo ship carrying fly ash sank in Hooghly river today after it collided with another cargo vessel in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, police said.

The incident took place at Nischintapur, about 60km from Kolkata, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Nine people on board have been rescued and taken to Kulpi Police Station, they said.

The ship was heading towards Bangladesh when it was hit by the other ship coming from the opposite direction early today. The rescued crew said thick fog considerably reduced visibility.

A representative of the damaged vessel said water has entered the engine room. The vessel, however, can still be salvaged, he added.

An inspection team has been sent by the Inland Waterways Authority of India to the site and a detailed report is awaited.

Police sources said talks were on to repatriate the nine people rescued from the ship.