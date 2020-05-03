Bangladesh wins case against Niko over Tangratila blowout

However, Anisur Rahman, senior secretary of the energy division, who took part in the videoconference, said it will not be possible to realise the amount from the Niko Resources as the company has already been declared bankrupt.

“But Bangladesh’s benefit in the win of the case is that the country would not need to pay Niko $30 million against the purchase of its share of gas,” he said adding that Bangladesh also seized Niko’s resources at gas block 9 which the company would not be able to sell out following this verdict.

Niko was trying to sell out the block 9 to a third party but Bangladesh government seized the resources, he said.

Local lawyer Monin Gani, who fought the case in favour of Bangladesh government and Petrobangla, said it will take about a year to fully settle the case as the ICSID tribunal has established through it the initial verdict that Niko was responsible for the blowout as it failed to maintain international standard in its drilling works.

“Now, at the second stage of the case, the international court will ascertain the amount of the loss as we submitted our claim of financial loss,” he said.

Bangladesh claimed a loss over $1 billion of which the government’s loss is $896 while Bapex’s loss is $118 million in the blowout of the gas field.