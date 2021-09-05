Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I Series: Poor batting approach costs Tigers third T20I

New Zealand players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, centre, who departs with his head bowed as Mahmudullah Riyad looks on during the third T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur yesterday. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

More than the slowness of the pitch, it was the unorganised batting approach that led to Bangladesh being bundled out for their lowest-ever T20I total at home and losing the third T20I against New Zealand by 52 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur yesterday.

Chasing a total of 128 for five, a competitive score on a slow Mirpur pitch, Bangladesh were bundled out for 76 in 19.4 overs, their lowest T20I total at home and joint second-lowest overall. The result also meant the visitors bounced back after losing the first two T20Is, although Bangladesh still hold a slender 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Interestingly, all four of Bangladesh’s lowest T20I totals have been recorded against New Zealand. The Tigers lowest-ever total of 70 all out came against New Zealand in a T20 World Cup encounter in Kolkata in 2016. Bangladesh were also bundled out for 76 in a T20I earlier this year in Auckland and recorded 78 in 2010 in Hamilton against the Kiwis.

The outcome stood in stark contrast to the way the Tigers had started their chase, with openers Mohammad Naim and Liton Das striking pacer Jacob Duffy and spinners Ajaz Patel and Cole McConchie for five boundaries as Bangladesh moved to 23 for no loss in just 2.3 overs, seemingly set to seal the series with a third win.

That did not happen and instead it took only eight deliveries for the Tigers to go from 23 for no loss to 25 for three. While Liton got carried away and was trapped in front while in search for his fourth boundary, Mahedi Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan threw their wickets away by trying to force unnecessary shots.

Both Mahedi and Shakib were removed by Patel in the same over but Shakib’s dismissal was the more disappointing one.

The experienced all-rounder, facing just his third delivery after Bangladesh had lost two quick wickets, made a horrible error in judgment as he danced down the track to hit Patel over long-on but could only give an easy catch to McConchie.

Patel once again inflicted a double-blow when he had skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and Afif Hossain removed in successive deliveries in the 10th over, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 43 for six. The left-arm spinner ended with career-best T20 figures of four for 16 in his four overs.

Bangladesh never looked comfortable in the chase and even though Mushfiqur Rahim stuck around till the end, his unbeaten 37-ball 20, without any boundaries, was every bit as unflattering as the other batsmen who displayed no sense of responsibility.

Bangladesh eventually fell short and the game made its way into the history books for being the first-ever T20I between two Test-playing nations that did not feature a single six.

Earlier, New Zealand were also reduced to a precarious 62 for five in 10.5 overs, but an unbeaten 66-run sixth-wicket stand between Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls pulled the Kiwis out of from the slump and helped them post a fighting total.

