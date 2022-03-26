Bangladesh tops air pollution index: When will the policymakers move?

Last year the environment ministry issued a guideline to curb air pollution but that was not implemented. The High Court ordered the environment ministry and concerned officials to inform it the government’s plan to curb air pollution. We are yet to see any step following the HC order. Experts say Bangladesh does not have any specific goal to curb air pollution.

China has been developing the sector gradually. Delhi, one of the most polluted cities, is also working with a specific goal. Such a position of Bangladesh in a global index is damaging for the country’s global image. Such a situation would discourage foreign investment as well. Our question is when would the government policymakers wake up? Will the clear air for a healthy and normal life remain unattained?