Bangladesh tops air pollution index: When will the policymakers move?

Experts say polluted air is decreasing people’s life expectancy by 1 to 3 years. A 2019 research by the US-based State of Global Air reveals hundreds of thousands of people in Bangladesh have been dying because of air pollution. Doesn’t the situation demand all-out and coordinated steps as the government and the state had taken to fight the coronavirus pandemic?
The brick kilns also have been working as a catalyst to the air pollution. The department of environment says it shuts down regularly the sources of pollution including the brick kilns. But the question is, how have innumerable brick kilns been operating without any permission in every nook and corner of the country? At the same time, no modern waste management system has been developed as yet in most of the cities and pourashavas in the country. When will we end these suicidal acts like burning waste?
Last year the environment ministry issued a guideline to curb air pollution but that was not implemented. The High Court ordered the environment ministry and concerned officials to inform it the government’s plan to curb air pollution. We are yet to see any step following the HC order. Experts say Bangladesh does not have any specific goal to curb air pollution.
China has been developing the sector gradually. Delhi, one of the most polluted cities, is also working with a specific goal. Such a position of Bangladesh in a global index is damaging for the country’s global image. Such a situation would discourage foreign investment as well. Our question is when would the government policymakers wake up? Will the clear air for a healthy and normal life remain unattained?