Bangladesh to purchase six LNG tankers

A representational image. A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker.

Prothom Alo English Desk Dhaka 4 February 2021,Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) is going to purchase six LNG tankers for transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG), said an official release on Thursday. The LNG ship purchase proposal by the BSC was formally revealed in the inter-ministerial meeting at the Shipping Ministry conference room in Dhaka on Thursday, reports BSS. State minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury chaired the meeting.Advertisement The estimated cost of the six tankers, with a capacity of 140,000 cubic meters, 174,000 cubic meters and 180,000 cubic meters, has been fixed at Tk 106.02 billion (10,602 crore). Shipping secretary Mohammad Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury, BSC’s managing director commodore Suman Mahmud Sabbir, joint secretary of the energy division Sheikh Akhter Hossen, Petrobangla director Ali Mohammad Al Mamun and Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited managing director Jabed Chowdhury, among others, attended the meeting.