Bangladesh sees lowest COVID-19 deaths in 46 days

Bangladesh reported 21 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,615 new cases in the last 24 hours, said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday.

This is the lowest number of single day deaths in last 46 days. Earlier on 1 August, exactly 21 people died of the respiratory disease.

According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 13,360 samples.