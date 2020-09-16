Bangladesh sees lowest COVID-19 deaths in 46 days

Bangladesh reported 21 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,615 new cases in the last 24 hours, said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday.
This is the lowest number of single day deaths in last 46 days. Earlier on 1 August, exactly 21 people died of the respiratory disease.
According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 13,360 samples.
Since the first case was reported in the country on 8 March, as many as 342,671 people have been infected so far and 4,823 people died of the respiratory disease.
So far 247,969 patients have recovered from the disease with 2375 in the past 24 hours, the DGHS said.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 16 were men while five were women. So far 3,760 (77.96 per cent) male patients died from the disease while 1,063 (22.04 per cent) women died since the first fatality reported on 18 March.
Of the deceased, 50.32 per cent of the total was above 60 years old while 27.22 per cent were between 51 and 60.