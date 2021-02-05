Bangladesh reports seven COVID-19 deaths, 435 new cases

The recovery count rose to 4, 82,424 after another 507 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

“Seven more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 8,182,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 5, 37,465 as 435 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.