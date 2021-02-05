Bangladesh reports seven COVID-19 deaths, 435 new cases

The recovery count rose to 4, 82,424 after another 507 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.
“Seven more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 8,182,” the release said.
It said the tally of infections has surged to 5, 37,465 as 435 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.
Among the total infections, 89.76 per cent patients have recovered, while 1.52 per cent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on 8 March.
Among the seven deaths, four are male and three female the press release said, adding one is in his 30s, one in his 40s, one in his 50s while four are above 60 years.
According to the division-wise data, six deaths took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other divisions.
Among the total 8,182 fatalities, 4,559 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,501 in Chattogram division, 468 in Rajshahi division, 553 in Khulna division, 247 in Barishal division, 307 in Sylhet division, 357 in Rangpur division and 190 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.