Bangladesh reports 9 more deaths as virus cases near 5000

Prothom Alo English Desk
This handout illustration image obtained 27 February 2020 courtesy of the US Food and Drug Administration shows the coronavirus,COVID-19.

AFP

The number of deaths in COVID-19 continue to soar in Bangladesh as it reported nine more deaths in the last 24 hours until Saturday, raising the toll to 140, reports news agency UNB.

It also reported 309 new cases in the country.

“In the last 24 hours 309 people tested positive for coronavirus in the country. Now the number of confirmed cases stands at 4,998,” said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) additional director general professor Nasima Sultana at the daily health bulletin broadcast from the capital’s Mohakhali.

In the last 24 hours, several coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 3337 samples, she added.

She further said the virus has already been detected in 60 districts of the country.

Earlier on 16 April, DGHS declared the entire country as ‘vulnerable zone’ to virus infection.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh government extended the general holidays until 5 May to contain the spread of highly infectious virus.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 197,368 as of Saturday noon.

There have been 2,833,958 confirmed cases around the world after the highly infectious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometers.info.

Of those infected, 1,829,012 are currently being treated with 58,575 being in serious or critical condition.

So far, 807,578 people had been recovered from the deadly virus.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on 11 March.

