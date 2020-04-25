Bangladesh reports 9 more deaths as virus cases near 5000

The number of deaths in COVID-19 continue to soar in Bangladesh as it reported nine more deaths in the last 24 hours until Saturday, raising the toll to 140, reports news agency UNB.
It also reported 309 new cases in the country.
“In the last 24 hours 309 people tested positive for coronavirus in the country. Now the number of confirmed cases stands at 4,998,” said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) additional director general professor Nasima Sultana at the daily health bulletin broadcast from the capital’s Mohakhali.
She further said the virus has already been detected in 60 districts of the country.
Earlier on 16 April, DGHS declared the entire country as ‘vulnerable zone’ to virus infection.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh government extended the general holidays until 5 May to contain the spread of highly infectious virus.
The global death toll from coronavirus reached 197,368 as of Saturday noon.
Of those infected, 1,829,012 are currently being treated with 58,575 being in serious or critical condition.
So far, 807,578 people had been recovered from the deadly virus.
The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on 11 March.