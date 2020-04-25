Bangladesh reports 9 more deaths as virus cases near 5000

The number of deaths in COVID-19 continue to soar in Bangladesh as it reported nine more deaths in the last 24 hours until Saturday, raising the toll to 140, reports news agency UNB.

It also reported 309 new cases in the country.

“In the last 24 hours 309 people tested positive for coronavirus in the country. Now the number of confirmed cases stands at 4,998,” said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) additional director general professor Nasima Sultana at the daily health bulletin broadcast from the capital’s Mohakhali.