Bangladesh reports 88 Covid deaths, 3,436 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 1,507,116 as 3,436 more cases were reported, after testing 33,025 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 88 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 26,362, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday.