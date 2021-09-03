Bangladesh reports 88 Covid deaths, 3,436 cases in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 10.40 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 16.76 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 5,901 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,437,885.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 95.41 per cent while the rate of death is 1.75 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 54 were male and 34 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,084 were male (64.81 per cent) and 9,278 female (35.19 per cent).
Among the 88 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 69 breathed their last at different government hospitals, 17 in private hospitals and no one was brought dead to a hospital while two patients died at home.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 30 were in Dhaka division, 27 in Chattogram, five in Rajshahi, seven in Khulna, three in Barishal, 10 in Sylhet and three each in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 11,494 were in Dhaka, 5,300 in Chattogram, 1,959 in Rajshahi, 3,428 in Khulna, 901 in Barisal, 1,165 in Sylhet, 1,309 in Rangpur, and 806 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 33,596 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 8,991,664.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.