Bangladesh reports 60 Covid deaths, 3,956 new cases, positivity rate 16.62pc

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 16.62 per cent.
The health directorate said a total of 773,752 people have recovered from the highly infectious disease so far.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, 17 were in Rajshahi division, 14 in Khulna, eight each in Dhaka and Chattogram, six each in Sylhet, three in Rangpur and one in Mymensingh division.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.