Bangladesh reports 60 Covid deaths, 3,956 new cases, positivity rate 16.62pc

Prothom Alo

Staff Correspondent

(Dhaka)

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 837,247 as 3,956 more cases were reported, after testing 24,807 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 60 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 13,282, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Wednesday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 16.62 per cent.

The health directorate said a total of 773,752 people have recovered from the highly infectious disease so far.

Among the Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, 17 were in Rajshahi division, 14 in Khulna, eight each in Dhaka and Chattogram, six each in Sylhet, three in Rangpur and one in Mymensingh division.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

