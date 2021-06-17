Bangladesh reports 60 Covid deaths, 3,956 new cases, positivity rate 16.62pc

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 837,247 as 3,956 more cases were reported, after testing 24,807 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 60 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 13,282, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Wednesday.