Bangladesh reports 51 more Covid deaths, 1862 cases in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo

Staff Correspondent

Dhaka

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 1,538,203 as 1,862 more cases were reported, after testing 31,149 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 51 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,109, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 5.98 per cent which was 6.64 per cent yesterday.

The health directorate today said a total of 3,549 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,494,090.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 97.13 per cent while the rate of death is 1.76 per cent, it added.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 25 were male and 26 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,461 were male and 9,648 female.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 29 were in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram and rest were in other divisions.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

