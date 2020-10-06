Bangladesh reports 30 more virus deaths, 1,499 new cases in 24hrs

Prothom Alo    5 October 2020
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka

People waiting to be tested, lie on the ground early in the morning as they wait in the queue outside of a coronavirus testing centre amid concerns over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 17 May 17, 2020.
People waiting to be tested, lie on the ground early in the morning as they wait in the queue outside of a coronavirus testing centre amid concerns over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 17 May 17, 2020. Reuters

Thirty more patients died of coronavirus and 1,499 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Tuesday.

As many as 5,405 people have died of coronavirus while 371,631people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 12,345 samples were tested. Of them, 1,499 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.

Some 1,651 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 284,833.

A total of 2,013,776 samples have been tested so far.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.

