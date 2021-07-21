Bangladesh reports 200 Covid-19 deaths, over 11,500 cases in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 29.31 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 15.38 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 9,997 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 951,340.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 84.27 per cent while the rate of death is 1.62 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 111 were male and 89 female. Of the total deaths so far, 12,661 were male (69.09 per cent) and 5,664 female (30.91 per cent).
Among the 200 patients died in the last 24 hours, 194 breathed their last at different hospitals, while six passed away at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 51 were in Dhaka division, 49 in Chattogram, 12 in Rajshahi, 50 in Khulna, 12 in Rangpur, 11 in Sylhet, seven in Barishal and eight in Mymensingh divisions.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 8717 were in Dhaka, 3348 in Chattogram, 1418 in Rajshahi, 2309 in Khulna, 547 in Barisal, 653 in Sylhet, 871 in Rangpur, and 462 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 40,982 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 73,39,909.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.