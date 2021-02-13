Bangladesh reports 13 more virus deaths, 291 cases in 24 hrs

Thirteen more patients died of coronavirus and 291 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Saturday.

As many as 8,266 people have died of coronavirus while 540,266 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 12, 871 samples were tested. Of them, 291 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.