Bangladesh records 1,162 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths in 24 hours

May 13, 2020
A total of 7,900 samples were tested in 41 laboratories countrywide in the last 24 hours. (Photo: Reuters)

May 13 (IndiaToday) – The number of deaths and infections due to novel coronavirus is increasing alarmingly in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths and new cases in last 24 hours, with 19 more deaths and 1,162 new cases.

With the latest figures, the country’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 269. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Wednesday surpassed the 17,000-mark, climbing to 17,822 with the new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

A total of 7,900 samples were tested in 41 laboratories countrywide in the last 24 hours.

Professor Nasima Sultana, additional director general (Add DG-administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), revealed the country’s latest Covid-19 figures on a daily online bulletin from Dhaka on Wednesday.

Nasima also revealed that 214 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people who have made full recovery to 3,361.

On May 8, Covid-19 deaths crossed the 200 mark in Bangladesh, two months after the first three cases were detected.

