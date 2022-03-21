Bangladesh ratifies ILO’s convention on minimum working age

Bangladesh has ratified the much-talked about International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 138 to fix the minimum working age for any person at 14 years.

Bangladesh has ratified all the core ILO conventions with the ratification of the Convention 138, the labour and employment ministry said in a statement today.

Begum Monnujan Sufian, state minister for labour and employment, is scheduled to handover the ratified document of the Convention 138 to Guy Ryder, ILO director general, in Geneva on March 22.

By 2025, child labour from all sectors would be eliminated, the state minister also said in the statement.

Ratification of the ILO Convention 138 by Bangladesh is a long time demand from the European Union to be eligible for the new generalised system of preferences for 2024 and 2034.