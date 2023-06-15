Bangladesh PM’s response to US sanction reflects developing world’s mind: Beijing

File Photo

BSS 14 June 2023

DHAKA, June 14, 2023 (BSS) – China today appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s response to US sanction against Bangladesh’s elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) calling it the reflection of mind of a large part of global community, particularly the developing world, alongside the people of her country.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke not just the strong position of the Bangladeshi people, but also the mind of large part of the international community, especially the developing world,” Chinese foreign office spokesperson Wang Wenbin told journalists in Beijing responding to a question.

A correspondent of the Global Times asked the question regarding Bangladesh premier’s strongly-worded response to the US sanction on RAB when the Chinese spokesperson said Beijing noted with appreciation Sheikh Hasina’s remarks on the issue.

“Indeed, while turning a blind eye to its own racial discrimination, gun violence and drug proliferation problems, a certain country has long been interfering in the internal affairs of Bangladesh and many other developing countries under the pretext of democracy and human rights,” Wang said.

The Chinese foreign ministry issued a statement on its spokesperson’s media interaction on the RAB issue.

“We firmly support Bangladesh in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, upholding independent domestic and foreign policies, and pursuing a development path that suits its national realities,” read the statement, quoting Wang as saying.

He added: “We stand ready to work together with Bangladesh and other countries to oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics, uphold the UN-centered international system, the international order underpinned by international law and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and build a community with a shared future for mankind.”