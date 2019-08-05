Bangladesh now becomes ‘vulnerable’ for living: Fakhrul

BNP on Monday alleged that Bangladesh has become a ‘vulnerable’ country for living as people here do not feel safe since the government is busy ensuring its own protection by indulging in widespread corruption, UNB reports.

“We’re living in a country where there’s no safety of our lives and no protection of our heath. But the government is indulging in widespread corruption for their self-protection. They’re building houses outside the country for living there with their ill-gotten money,” BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told a memorial meeting.

KM Hemayet Ullah Auranga Smriti Sangsad arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the sixth death anniversary of late BNP leader Auranga.

Fakhrul said a Bengali daily carried out a survey on noted lawyer Dr Shahdeen Malik’s recent comment that there is no security of citizens in the country, and 93 percent people have supported it. “This means people think they’re not safe in the country, and the state has failed to ensure their protection. The way the government is running the country it has become a vulnerable and failed state.”

He said minor girls are being raped and children beheaded while people are getting killed. “But where’s the state?”

He said the recent remarks of ministers and the two mayors of Dhaka have clearly exposed that they have no sense of responsibility as they were not elected with people’s votes. “This society can’t last for long with the current situation.”

Stating that the ruling party leaders used to talk about the country’s development, Fakhrul said what development the government has carried out when it cannot ensure public security, treatment of patients at the hospitals, bring effective medicines to kill mosquitoes and ensure safety on the roads.

Under the circumstances, he said BNP must continue its struggle together with people to save the country, protect people’s rights and restore democracy. “People’s protection can’t be ensured without democracy.”

The BNP leader said society is witnessing gradual change while the values are now not valued. “It’s not only happening in Bangladesh but also all over the world.”

He said the issues of brining a social change, removing economic inequality, realising people’s demands and establishing their rights and ensuring democracy are not getting focus now all over the world.

Fakhrul also said there is a vacuum of merit in politics as meritorious people are not coming in politics. “This is one of the reasons for the current appalling situation in politics.”