Bangladesh names Toby Radford as HP head coach

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed Toby Radford as the new head coach of the High-performance Unit.
He had earlier worked as the batting and assistant coach of West Indies, BCB confirmed in a recent press release.
His introduction to the High-performance programme will be through the training camp in Sri Lanka in September-October.
I am delighted to be appointed as head coach of High Performance for the Bangladesh Cricket Board.
Radford carries comprehensive experience as a consultant for ECB and Cricket West Indies (CWI). He has held the positions of director of CWI’s High-performance Centre, director academy of Middlesex County Cricket Club and has coached England’s Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 teams.
“Bangladesh has many talented young cricketers and it will be a privilege to work with, and help develop, them in their journey to consistent success at the international level. I would like to thank the BCB for this wonderful opportunity for me to help shape their players of the future. I can’t wait to get started,” he added.