Bangladesh must sign convention to prevent enforced disappearance

The current ruling party of Bangladesh led the independence struggle in 1971 and the convention was opened for ratification and signature during their government. Before 2014, in the first term of the current government, more than 90 countries signed it. But unfortunately Bangladesh did not join in. Even after six years, the situation remains unchanged. Even on this day of observing forced disappearance, the government remained aloof from signing the convention.

On the centenary of Bangabandhu’s birth, we notice that the ruling party has committed in various ways to revive and implement his principles and ideals. We would remind the policy makers, now is the best time to admit the truth and to avoid political missteps. This government has been promoting a culture of impunity in many ways. This must stop.