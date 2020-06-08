Bangladesh may see steep rise in the COVID-19 cases in fourth month

An analysis of data from the World Health Organization shows that the fourth month of infection is now over in 10 of the top 20 affected countries. The remaining 9 countries are in the fourth month. The fourth month will start from tomorrow in Bangladesh. In 13 of these countries, the transmission was high in the fourth month. In some countries, the infection is increasing in the fifth month.

However, in six countries, the trend has been declining since the end of the third month. Five of them are European countries – Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey and France. The other one is China.

Brazil, Peru and Iran are in the fourth month of infection. The fourth month has started in Peru since yesterday. Infections are still growing rapidly in these countries. According to the World Health Organization, around 250,000 patients were diagnosed in 11 days of the fourth month in Brazil, which is the second most affected.

China, France, Turkey, Chile, Mexico, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Qatar and Bangladesh are in the top 11 to 20th place. Infections and deaths are still on the rise in countries except in Turkey, France and China. These countries are in the fourth month of infection.

Neighbouring India reported its first coronavirus case on 30 January. It is now the fifth month of infection in the country. In India, 3 patients were identified in the first month that rose to 55,000 in the first six days of the fifth month.

In Pakistan, another South Asian country, 44,508 people were infected in the third month while in the first 11 days of the fourth month, around 36 thousand have been infected.

