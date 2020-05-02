Bangladesh ‘looks unable’ to take advantage of low fuel price

Bangladesh is unlikely to be able to take advantage of the declining oil price in the global market for lack of its additional storage capacity.

The global coronavirus pandemic has caused oil price to come down to its lowest level in the last 30 years as Brent crude oil was selling at $20.49 on 26 April.

According to official sources, state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has taken a move to store some extra petroleum fuel by purchasing it at a lower price from the international market.