Bangladesh logs 291 dengue cases in 24 hours: DGHS

Of the cases, 259 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 32 outside the capital.
A total of 1,218 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country.
Among them, 1,131 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and 87 are hospitalized outside the capital, the release added.
A total of 8,041 patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country since January this year. Of them, 6,787 patients have returned home after recovery, the DGHS said.
The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed that 36 cases have so far been reported due to the dengue fever, the DGHS added.