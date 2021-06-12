Bangladesh locks deal with China to buy Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines

The Daily Star June 12, 2021
Bangladesh has signed a deal with China to buy Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque disclosed the information during a programme at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Dhaka today.
For all latest news, follow The Daily Star’s Google News channel.
Earlier the revelation regarding the price of the jabs created some issues, the minister said.
“This time, strict privacy will be maintained regarding this according to the contract,” he added.