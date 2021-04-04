Bangladesh lockdown: People leaving Dhaka, crowds at launch, bus terminals

Amid growing concern over Covid-19, a large number of people are leaving Dhaka as the government on Saturday announced a 7-day countrywide lockdown.

Bus and launch terminals, airports and railway stations were crowded with homebound people from yesterday afternoon.

As a result, people are suffering huge traffic congestion at almost every road in the city.

“There was a huge crowd in Sadarghat area from early morning. Different launches with passengers left from here for Chandpur, Bhola, Shureswar of Shariatpur, Naria, Dulachar and Munshiganj,” said the officer-in-charge of river police at Sadarghat, M Golam Morshed Talukder.