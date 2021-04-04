Bangladesh lockdown: People leaving Dhaka, crowds at launch, bus terminals

Amid growing concern over Covid-19, a large number of people are leaving Dhaka as the government on Saturday announced a 7-day countrywide lockdown.
Bus and launch terminals, airports and railway stations were crowded with homebound people from yesterday afternoon.
As a result, people are suffering huge traffic congestion at almost every road in the city.
“There was a huge crowd in Sadarghat area from early morning. Different launches with passengers left from here for Chandpur, Bhola, Shureswar of Shariatpur, Naria, Dulachar and Munshiganj,” said the officer-in-charge of river police at Sadarghat, M Golam Morshed Talukder.
According to Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), on Sunday, a total of 85 launches left from the Sadarghat launch terminal.
Meanwhile, huge number of passengers gathered at the Gabtoli and Mohakhali bus terminals and there was a crisis of buses as these are taking half of the passengers following health guidelines.