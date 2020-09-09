Bangladesh leg-spinner Aminul eyes Test call

Bangladesh leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob said he is eager to win a place in the Test squad, reports UNB.

The bowler earned his international cap playing for Bangladesh in T20Is. He was a surprise inclusion to the team as a leg-spinner.

After the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19, Aminul started individual training recently. He did his drill at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday. After the practice, he talked to the media and expressed his desire to play longer version cricket for Bangladesh.