Bangladesh is something special to Telenor: GP chairman

Replying to a question regarding layoffs, Jorgen said, “Technologies are changing rapidly. There are many employees who are hardworking and honest. However, their skills are no longer relevant in the telecommunications sector. Their skill can be developed through training. And for those who are not interested in acquiring new technology, large sums of compensation are offered through negotiations before layoffs. They can use their skills elsewhere. Grameenphone is very conscientious about the betterment of its workforce.”

The Grameenphone chairman further said, “Almost half of the subscribers of Grameenphone are internet users. We have to provide them with newer offers. On the other hand, we also have to take care of providing better services for those who are not internet users. The revenue from the voice calls is not growing. But the use of the internet is increasing exponentially. However, the revenue from internet browsing is not increasing as compared to the number of users. It is such a paradoxical situation!”