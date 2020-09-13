Bangladesh, India maintain smoother, warmer ties: Quader

Pointing to the ministry officials concerned with projects under the Indian Lines of Credit (LoC), Quader said it is taking much time to begin the projects under LoC for different reasons.

Completion of necessary preparations, including survey, consent of Indian authorities, concurrence of Indian EXIM Bank and activities of Bangladesh side are taking much time than expected, he added.

The minister urged the officials concerned to give special importance to taking ahead the projects under LoC as these are connected to the friendly relations between the two countries and mutual progress.

About the BNP’s allegation that the government is giving wrong account of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases, the AL general secretary said BNP is alleging that the government has dropped the names of 82,000 patients from the statistics of COVID-19 patients but “I want to know what is the benefit of the government in doing so”.

“We want to say that you (BNP) give the list of the 82,000 patients whose names have been dropped. There will be no benefit to beat around the bush,” he said.

Quader said BNP’s traditional political culture is to make falsehood as the party’s politics is dependent on conspiracy, carrying out killings and terrorism.

BNP is out to make evil attempts to make an issue over any matter as they are now getting nothing to make their usual falsehood, he added.