Bangladesh has no control over the pandemic

The government has no control over the prevailing pandemic situation in the country. The health directorate is unable to effectively tackle the transmission of coronavirus. Bangladesh is not even fully following the relevant guidelines provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO). No one even has a notion about in which direction the situation heading.

WHO has said that the answers to three questions are vital to tackle the situation. These are: Is the pandemic under control? Is the health system prepared in case the virus transmission increases again? And, do we have the capacity to detect new patients and also carry out contact tracing of those coming into contact with them? Bangladesh lags behind in the answers to all three of these questions, say experts. There is both lack of information and lack of initiative in this regard.

Member of the WHO pandemic preparedness advisory group and former director of the government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), Mahmudur Rahman, is endeavouring to find the answers to these questions.

Speaking at a seminar recently, he said that monitoring of the virus transmission must be stepped up. Certain minimum tasks must be carried out to remain safe. However, he declined from commenting separately to Prothom Alo on the matter.

The health ministry, health directorate and affiliated institutions officially began work on the prevention and control of coronavirus from January this year. However, it was only on 1 February when 312 expatriate Bangladeshi and students returned from China and were quarantined at the Hajj camp, that people came to know about the government initiative.