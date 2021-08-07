Bangladesh has 4th cheapest mobile data in South Asia

The country also ranks 18th globally for cheapest mobile data

Bangladesh ranked in the fourth position in terms of cheapest mobile data among South Asian countries. Globally it came out in the 18th position.

According to cable.co.uk data, each gigabyte of data costs $0.7 in the country.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring country India has the cheapest mobile data worldwide. Each gigabyte of mobile data only costs $0.09 in India. Israel is in the second position on the list with $0.11 per gigabyte.

Sri Lanka ranked as the second cheapest for mobile data in South Asia. Each gigabyte cost $0.51 in the country. Pakistan ranks 3rd with the price of each gigabyte at $0.69.

In South Asia, Afghanistan holds the position of most expensive mobile data with $1.55 per gigabyte, followed by Nepal ($0.86).

Globally, the most expensive country in terms of mobile data is the East African country Malawi, with a whopping $27.41 for each gigabyte of internet. The second most expensive country is Benin, located in West Africa. Each gigabyte of mobile data cost $27.22 there.

Currently, in Bangladesh, mobile operators offer lucrative data packages to their users. Grameenphone, for example, sells 3GB mobile data at a cost of Tk63 with 3 days validity.

On a slightly cheaper side, Airtel sells the same 3GB mobile data at Tk59 with a 3 days validity.

However, the price gets higher with validity or data volume increasing.