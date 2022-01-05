Bangladesh greets Myanmar on independence day, calls for early repatriation of Rohingyas

Bangladesh has called for early, voluntary, safe and sustained repatriation of Myanmar nationals temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh.

It has expressed its willingness to work together to further strengthen the relationship with Myanmar alongside ensuring early repatriation of the Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine state.

“As an immediate and friendly neighbour, the people of Bangladesh have been persistent in developing mutually beneficial relations with the people of Myanmar and will work together to further the relationship,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a message of felicitation on the occasion of Myanmar’s independence day.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar district and Bhasan Char island.