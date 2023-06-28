Bangladesh fiscal transparency: US for making end-of-year report publicly available

The United States in a new report on Tuesday said Bangladesh’s fiscal transparency would be improved by making its end-of-year report publicly available within a reasonable period.

The State Department in its 2023 Fiscal Transparency Report laid emphasis on preparing budget documents according to internationally accepted principles; breaking down expenditures to support executive offices in the budget, reports news agency UNB.

The report also suggested ensuring the supreme audit institution meets international standards of independence and has sufficient resources; publishing timely audit reports that contain substantive findings, recommendations, and narratives; and making basic information about natural resource extraction awards publicly available.

The Department’s fiscal transparency review process assesses whether governments meet minimum requirements of fiscal transparency.

For this report, the minimum requirements of fiscal transparency include having key budget documents that are publicly available, substantially complete, and generally reliable.