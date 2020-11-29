Bangladesh cut gold rates by Tk 2508 amid weak demand

Physical gold demand in India remained healthy this week as a drop in prices to a near five-month low encouraged retail consumers and jewellers to raise purchases in the midst of the wedding season.

“Jewellers are replenishing inventory after witnessing good demand during Diwali. The price is very attractive,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank.

Local gold futures this week hit a low of 48,390 rupees per 10 grams, the lowest level since 7 July.

Retail consumers have been making purchases for weddings after postponing them in the last few months, said a bullion dealer based in Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat.