Bangladesh cricketers greet fans on Eid

Cricket stars of the country shared Eid greetings with their fans. Since this Eid came during the coronavirus pandemic and monsoon flood, most of the cricketers are stuck at home.
Mushfiqur Rahim, the former captain of Bangladesh national team, wrote on his Facebook page, “May ALMIGHTY ALLAH accept all our Qurbani along with all our good deeds and give us reward in Duniah (earthly life) and hereafter.”
Another former captain, Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently in the USA, said Eid Mubarak to all of his fans and countrymen on Facebook. He wrote, “Eid Ul Adha is the day of sacrifice and commitment of Allah’s orders. May Allah bless us with the same love and strength in all circles of life, and help all amongst us, who are helpless and in need. Eid Mubarak!”
Speedster Taskin Ahmed said Eid Mubarak with posting an image with his son and wrote on Facebook, “A heartiest Eid ul Adha Mubarak to everyone from me and Tashfeen Ahmed Rihan.”
Young all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin also posted an image on Facebook and said, “I wish you all a very good Eid Ul Adha. May this Eid becomes joyful for all. Eid Mubarak.”
Left-arm pace-bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who has been celebrating this Eid in his village Shatkhira, posted an image with his family and wrote on Facebook, “Eid Mubarak to all of my Muslim brothers & sisters around the globe. May this auspicious occasion bring to each of your lives health, peace and prosperity.”
Meanwhile, all the cricketing activities were on hold in Bangladesh since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. A few numbers of cricketers started individual training a week before the Eid. The individual training programme might continue after Eid and more cricketers are likely to join.