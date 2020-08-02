Bangladesh cricketers greet fans on Eid

Cricket stars of the country shared Eid greetings with their fans. Since this Eid came during the coronavirus pandemic and monsoon flood, most of the cricketers are stuck at home.

Mushfiqur Rahim, the former captain of Bangladesh national team, wrote on his Facebook page, “May ALMIGHTY ALLAH accept all our Qurbani along with all our good deeds and give us reward in Duniah (earthly life) and hereafter.”

Another former captain, Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently in the USA, said Eid Mubarak to all of his fans and countrymen on Facebook. He wrote, “Eid Ul Adha is the day of sacrifice and commitment of Allah’s orders. May Allah bless us with the same love and strength in all circles of life, and help all amongst us, who are helpless and in need. Eid Mubarak!”