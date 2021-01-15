Bangladesh Cricket Board to buy COVID-19 vaccine

Regarding the BCB’s move to purchase vaccine despite the government’s initiative, Nizamuddin Chowdhury said, “National team cricketers are included in the government’s priority list. But, other support staff involved with the game are not on the priority list. For this reason, this decision has been taken.”

The amount of vaccine doses BCB will purchase from Beximco has not been finalised yet. However, BCB plans to bring broad officials and employees, umpires, match referees and scorers, coaches and people involved with the game under the vaccination programme. Two shots will be purchased per person.

The BCB CEO said, “We can’t only immunise the cricketers. All involved with cricket activities must be brought (under vaccination). We want cricket is no longer hampered due to coronavirus after the vaccine arrives.”

Though domestic cricket began last season, the Premier Cricket League was postponed on 22 March last year due to coronavirus. After a seven-month break, BCB arranged two domestic tournaments experimentally from October to December last year, keeping the players in bio-secure bubble.

National team members and several others mostly played in both tournaments. Majority of the cricketers have not returned to the field yet after the impact of coronavirus. Fixtures of current season’s domestic cricket have not been fixed yet.