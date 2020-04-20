Bangladesh coronavirus death toll exceeds 100, 492 test positive in 24hrs: DGHS

Ten died of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, DGHS said today.

The death toll now stands at 101, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of Directorate General of Health Services.

Four hundred and ninety-two have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of infections detected in a day so far in the country.

With this, the total number of infected has reached 2,948.

Meanwhile ten more people made recovery from the infection in the last 24 hours. So far, the total number of recovery is 85, she said.

A total of 2,779 samples were tested across the country since yesterday which is 5.5 percent more than the previous day, Dr Nasima said. So far 26,604 samples have been tested for Covid-19 infections.

Among the 10 deceased, eight were male, while five were from Dhaka, four from Narayanganj and one from Narsingdi.

Four of the deceased were aged above 60, four within 51-60 and two between 41-50.

Among the newly-infected patients, 19.5 percent are from Gazipur, 13.5 percent from Kishoreganj and 6 percent from Narsingdi. Many of them are from Dhaka city and Narayanganj, Dr Nasima added.

Fifty-seven people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours across the country, she added.

Brig Gen Dr Md Shahidullah, director of Central Medical Stores Depot also presented during the briefing the number of protective equipment handed over to healthcare workers and institutions so far.

He warned about spreading misinformation regarding the quality of the items provided by CMSD.

CMSD is determined to take legal measures against any person or institution trying to spread rumours regarding their activities and equipment supplied by them, he said.