Bangladesh considering going to US court to fight sanctions on Rab

Bangladesh is hoping to decide by this week on filing a case with a US court to fight the sanctions imposed against RAB and seven of its current and former officials by the United States in December last year.

“We are very close to a decision for appointing a representative for speaking on behalf of us and fighting legally for us,” State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam told a group of reporters at the foreign ministry today.

He said the government spoke with three law firms and is expected to make a decision this week.

“We would like to appoint a firm that can give us the best advice [regarding the withdrawal of sanctions against RAB],” Shahriar Alam said.

He said Dhaka will make both legal and diplomatic efforts simultaneously to have the sanctions withdrawn.

The sanctions were imposed in regard to Rab’s human rights violations — extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

Dhaka has, meanwhile, written to Washington requesting to review the sanctions.

Bangladesh will also be increasingly engaging the US to improve the relationship that has a strain caused by the sanctions.

Between March and May, at least three dialogues are scheduled — Partnership Dialogue, Security Dialogue and Trade and Investment Dialogue.

“These meetings will help us engage with the US more,” Shahriar Alam said.

He also said Dhaka has also begun diplomatic efforts to make sure that there is no negative propaganda against Rab and Bangladesh.

During his recent visit to Shimla and Delhi, he briefed an Indian think tank informally on Rab.

He thinks that there is no need for Bangladesh to use any third country for mediating on the issue of withdrawing sanctions against Rab.

“Bangladesh has ample capability either through legal or diplomatic efforts… we don’t want to involve any third country on this issue,” he said.